Dr. Jim Hong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glen Carbon, IL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Anderson Hospital and Gateway Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hong works at Southern Illinois Family Medicine in Glen Carbon, IL with other offices in Maryville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.