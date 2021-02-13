Dr. Jim Hsu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hsu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Hsu, MD
Overview of Dr. Jim Hsu, MD
Dr. Jim Hsu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu's Office Locations
-
1
The Polyclinic Madison Center904 7th Ave Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98104 Directions (206) 860-5578
-
2
Sports Medicine Clinic10330 Meridian Ave N Ste 300, Seattle, WA 98133 Directions (206) 368-6100Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
The Polyclinic Northgate Plaza9709 3rd Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98115 Directions (206) 860-5578
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish First Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hsu?
He has operated on both of my shoulders due to injuries. I wouldn’t let anyone else operate on my shoulders!
About Dr. Jim Hsu, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1770524787
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hsu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hsu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hsu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hsu works at
Dr. Hsu has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Arthroscopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hsu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hsu speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Hsu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hsu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hsu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hsu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.