Overview of Dr. Jim Hsu, MD

Dr. Jim Hsu, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Swedish First Hill Campus.



Dr. Hsu works at The Polyclinic Madison Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Knee Arthroscopy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.