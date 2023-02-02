Dr. Jim Hu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Hu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jim Hu, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY.
NewYork-Presbyterian LeFrak Center for Robotic Surgery525 East 68th Street, New York, NY 10065 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Following the initial diagnosis of prostate cancer in 2018, Dr. Hu performed two cryotherapy treatments, combined with active surveillance, which provided successful localized treatment of the cancer. After a biopsy of my prostate in 2022 revealed a reoccurrence of cancer, I elected robotic surgery and a prostatectomy under Dr. Hu’s care. I am grateful Dr. Hu offered both the cryotherapy and the robotic surgery, which enabled me to remain under his care. Dr. Hu and his support staff provided detailed oral and written pre- and post-op directions for the prostatectomy. In addition to the prostatectomy, I appreciated Dr. Hu’s willingness to include surgical removal and biopsy of several lymph nodes, which a preop PET CT scan indicated could be cancerous. Moreover, Dr. Hu provided post op oversight, including an office visit I scheduled on short notice to remediate urine flow. My recovery is going well and a low PSA indicates the prostatectomy was successful.
- Urology
- English, Mandarin
- 1972558583
- Urology
