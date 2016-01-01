See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Memphis, TN
Dr. Jim Hudson III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (4)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jim Hudson III, MD

Dr. Jim Hudson III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from BAPTIST MEMORIAL COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.

Dr. Hudson III works at Midsouth Orthopedic Hospitalist in Memphis, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS and Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Hip Fracture and Unicompartmental Hip Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hudson III's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Center of the South PC
    6025 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 207, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 226-0200
  2. 2
    Orthosouth Hospitalists of Desoto
    7900 Airways Blvd Bldg B102, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 349-0248
  3. 3
    Msk Group PC
    6029 Walnut Grove Rd Ste 403, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 261-7836
  4. 4
    Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
    17000 Medical Center Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (252) 752-2470

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Hip Fracture
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Radius or Ulna Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jim Hudson III, MD

