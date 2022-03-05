Dr. Jim-Jer Hwu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim-Jer Hwu, MD
Dr. Jim-Jer Hwu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Pacific Nephrology Medical Group Inc120 E Emerson Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91755 Directions (626) 280-0676
- Alhambra Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Best doctor ever! My husband has had very good experiences with him for years. Every interaction with him and his staff has always been very pleasant and professional. I would highly recommend him!
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Maryland Genl Hosp
- The Johns Hopkins University
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
