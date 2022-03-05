Overview of Dr. Jim-Jer Hwu, MD

Dr. Jim-Jer Hwu, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from The Johns Hopkins University and is affiliated with Alhambra Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hwu works at Golden Pacific Nphrlgy Med Clin in Monterey Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.