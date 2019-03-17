Overview

Dr. Jim Li, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens.



Dr. Li works at J & J Star Medical PLLC in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.