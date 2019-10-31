Overview of Dr. Jim Littlejohn Jr, MD

Dr. Jim Littlejohn Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Dickenson Community Hospital, Holston Valley Medical Center, Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Lonesome Pine Hospital.



Dr. Littlejohn Jr works at Urology Associates Of Kingsport in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.