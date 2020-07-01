Overview of Dr. Jim Melton, DO

Dr. Jim Melton, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Stillwater Medical Center.



Dr. Melton works at Chickasha Clinic in Chickasha, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.