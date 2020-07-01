See All General Surgeons in Chickasha, OK
Dr. Jim Melton, DO

General Surgery
3.2 (20)
Map Pin Small Chickasha, OK
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jim Melton, DO

Dr. Jim Melton, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Chickasha, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Grady Memorial Hospital, Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City, Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee and Stillwater Medical Center.

Dr. Melton works at Chickasha Clinic in Chickasha, OK with other offices in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Melton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Chickasha Clinic
    2100 W Iowa Ave # 2, Chickasha, OK 73018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 701-9880
  2. 2
    Cardiovascular health clinic
    3200 Quail Springs Pkwy, Oklahoma City, OK 73134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 701-9880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Grady Memorial Hospital
  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Shawnee
  • Stillwater Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Atherosclerosis
Carotid Artery Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Angiograms Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthChoice
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 01, 2020
    It is unusual to see a surgeon and he tell you, "you just need to exercise" but that's what he told me. I can create my own bypass by consistent daily exercise. I'm working hard and getting better each and every day. Nature's bypass is the best!
    — Jul 01, 2020
    About Dr. Jim Melton, DO

    • General Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1093702011
    Education & Certifications

    • Doctors Hospital Ohio Health
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • University of Oklahoma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jim Melton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Melton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Melton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Melton has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Atherosclerosis and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Melton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Melton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

