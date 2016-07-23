See All Psychiatrists in Cordova, TN
Dr. Jim Pang Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4.3 (6)
Map Pin Small Cordova, TN
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jim Pang Jr, MD

Dr. Jim Pang Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Alliance Healthcare System, Magnolia Regional Health Center, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Pang Jr works at Dr. Jim Pang, MD., PLLC in Cordova, TN with other offices in Wynne, AR and Bartlett, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophrenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pang Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jim Pang, MD, PLLC
    65 Germantown Ct Ste 402, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 752-4900
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Michael J Woodbury MD
    1792 Falls Blvd N, Wynne, AR 72396 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 208-9333
  3. 3
    Saint Francis Hospital-bartlett
    2986 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 752-4900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alliance Healthcare System
  • Magnolia Regional Health Center
  • Methodist University Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jim Pang Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1780690230
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jim Pang Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pang Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pang Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pang Jr has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pang Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Pang Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pang Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pang Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pang Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

