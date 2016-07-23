Dr. Jim Pang Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pang Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Pang Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Alliance Healthcare System, Magnolia Regional Health Center, Methodist University Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Jim Pang, MD, PLLC65 Germantown Ct Ste 402, Cordova, TN 38018 Directions (901) 752-4900Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Michael J Woodbury MD1792 Falls Blvd N, Wynne, AR 72396 Directions (870) 208-9333
Saint Francis Hospital-bartlett2986 Kate Bond Rd, Bartlett, TN 38133 Directions (901) 752-4900
- Alliance Healthcare System
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
- Methodist University Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is the most caring, appreciative, and attentive psychiatrist I've seen. I don't see him as a doctor I see him as my friend. I will always love dr.pang, you definitely don't see doctors like him everyday.
- 46 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Pang Jr has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Schizophrenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pang Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pang Jr speaks Chinese.
