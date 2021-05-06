Overview of Dr. Jim Phanucharas, MD

Dr. Jim Phanucharas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.



Dr. Phanucharas works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.