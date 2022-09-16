Dr. Jim Rogers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rogers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Rogers, MD
Overview
Dr. Jim Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School.
Dr. Rogers works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Assocs Charlotte101 E Matthews St Ste 600, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 321-1595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rogers?
I’m glad I found a dermatologist right in town! Dr. Rogers is a great dermatologist and his staff is very friendly and accommodating.
About Dr. Jim Rogers, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1629040985
Education & Certifications
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rogers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rogers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rogers works at
Dr. Rogers has seen patients for Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rogers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Rogers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rogers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rogers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rogers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.