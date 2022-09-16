Overview

Dr. Jim Rogers, MD is a Dermatologist in Matthews, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School.



Dr. Rogers works at Dermatology Assocs Charlotte in Matthews, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Intertrigo and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.