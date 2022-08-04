Dr. Jim Sandras, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Sandras, DDS
Overview
Dr. Jim Sandras, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Tuscaloosa, AL.
Dr. Sandras works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeside Dental5520 Rice Mine Rd NE, Tuscaloosa, AL 35406 Directions (205) 564-9034
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandras?
Last minute repair of a cap. Very fast and good job.
About Dr. Jim Sandras, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1063553816
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandras has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sandras using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sandras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandras works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.