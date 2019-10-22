Dr. Jim Williams, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Williams, DMD
Dr. Jim Williams, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Douglasville, GA.
Locations
Williams, Jim DMD8558 Hospital Dr, Douglasville, GA 30134 Directions (678) 310-4904
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is the most honest dentist I have ever been to. He and his staff care about you not just your teeth. After the first appointment they know who you are you do not even have to sign a sign in sheet. Your whole family can go to him, he even sees children. He is very gentle also. If you even flinch he stops and ask if you are okay. Then he calls you in the evening to check on you. Who else takes the time to care for you like this? Go to Dr. Jim Williams even if you have to drive a little to get to him you will not be disappointed. His phone number is 770-949-5393. By the way he has a super staff also!
- Dentistry
- English
- 1225157100
Dr. Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
