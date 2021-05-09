Dr. Jim Youssef, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Youssef is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jim Youssef, MD
Overview of Dr. Jim Youssef, MD
Dr. Jim Youssef, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Durango, CO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Irvine and is affiliated with Animas Surgical Hospital and Mercy Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Youssef works at
Dr. Youssef's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Orthopedic Associates1 Mercado St Ste 202, Durango, CO 81301 Directions (970) 764-9400Monday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Animas Surgical Hospital
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Youssef?
Jim conducted emergency back surgery on me over 20 years ago after I fell close to 50 feet in a rock-climbing accident. His follow-up throughout my recovery was exceptional and he treated me like a friend who really cared.
About Dr. Jim Youssef, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1154373850
Education & Certifications
- U Calif Davis
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University of California School of Medicine - Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Youssef has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youssef accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youssef has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Youssef works at
Dr. Youssef has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Youssef on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Youssef. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youssef.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youssef, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youssef appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.