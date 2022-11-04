Dr. Jimbob Faulk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faulk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimbob Faulk, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
The Surgical Clinic, PLLC4230 Harding Pike Ste 525, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 703-2282
The Surgical Clinic85 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 385-1547
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
Was very pleased with the time that the doctor took to ask questions and the time he took to make sure I understood the treatment plan that was the best option for my specific needs.
- Vascular Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1245237148
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
