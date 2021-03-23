Overview of Dr. Jimmie Adcock, MD

Dr. Jimmie Adcock, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of North Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.



Dr. Adcock works at Novant Health First Charlotte Physicians EpiCentre in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.