Overview of Dr. Jimmie McAdams Jr, DO

Dr. Jimmie McAdams Jr, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. McAdams Jr works at LAUREATE PSYCHIATRIC CLINIC in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Delusional Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.