Dr. Jimmy Alburquerque, DMD
Dr. Jimmy Alburquerque, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Riverview, FL.
Pavilion Crossing Dental Care3711 US Highway 301 S # 700, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 726-0692Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
The whole staff at Pavillion is amazing. Dr. A is possibly the most knowledgeable and professional dentist I have dealt with. From explaining everything in detail so that it makes sense, to keeping a sense of calm through the procedures, he is the best. Thank you Doc!
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
- 1841831096
