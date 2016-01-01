Dr. Brasfield has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimmy Brasfield, MD
Overview of Dr. Jimmy Brasfield, MD
Dr. Jimmy Brasfield, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bristol, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Brasfield's Office Locations
Bristol Neurosurgical Associates320 Bristol West Blvd Ste 2B, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-6407
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Jimmy Brasfield, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1558399089
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Neurosurgery and Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brasfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brasfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brasfield works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Brasfield. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brasfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brasfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brasfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.