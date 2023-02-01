Overview of Dr. Jimmy Chim, MD

Dr. Jimmy Chim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Sanford Broadway Medical Center.



Dr. Chim works at Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Breast Reduction and Facial Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.