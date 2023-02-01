Dr. Jimmy Chim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Chim, MD
Overview of Dr. Jimmy Chim, MD
Dr. Jimmy Chim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Sanford Broadway Medical Center.
Dr. Chim's Office Locations
Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery and MedSpa5070 Florida # A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 Directions (772) 261-9683
Hospital Affiliations
- Sanford Broadway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
perfect
About Dr. Jimmy Chim, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1255534871
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
