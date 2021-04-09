Dr. Haouilou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jimmy Haouilou, MD
Overview of Dr. Jimmy Haouilou, MD
Dr. Jimmy Haouilou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI.
Dr. Haouilou works at
Dr. Haouilou's Office Locations
-
1
Ascension St John Hospital22151 Moross Rd, Detroit, MI 48236 Directions (313) 343-8701
-
2
Lenscrafters #0557229519 Harper Ave, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 270-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension River District Hospital
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haouilou?
Visited regarding previous testings. Surgery was recommended and done, and with the corrective surgery of a 90% blockage, I am thankful for Dr. Haouilou.
About Dr. Jimmy Haouilou, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1063676286
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haouilou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haouilou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haouilou works at
Dr. Haouilou has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Atherosclerosis of Aorta, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haouilou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Haouilou speaks Arabic.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Haouilou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haouilou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haouilou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haouilou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.