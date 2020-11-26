See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New Albany, OH
Dr. Jimmy Henry, MD

Pain Medicine
3.2 (62)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jimmy Henry, MD

Dr. Jimmy Henry, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Dublin Methodist Hospital and Mount Carmel St. Ann's.

Dr. Henry works at Midwest Spine & Pain in New Albany, OH with other offices in Gahanna, OH and Lewis Center, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midwest Spine & Pain
    5051 FOREST DR, New Albany, OH 43054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 677-2378
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Gahanna
    1090 Beecher Xing N Ste A, Gahanna, OH 43230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 677-2378
  3. 3
    Midwest Spine and Pain Consultants
    7100 Graphics Way # 3300, Lewis Center, OH 43035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 677-2378

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dublin Methodist Hospital
  • Mount Carmel St. Ann's

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Migraine
Chronic Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 62 ratings
    Patient Ratings (62)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Nov 26, 2020
    I’m so thankful for Dr. Henry and Iesha as well as their support staff. My functional status is what is most important to me, rather than simply a pain level number. They get it. They understand my goals of wanting to be able to continue working to support my family as well as be able to play an active role in my family. Unfortunately due 100% to government overreach, I’ve lost a few pain doctors prior to Dr. Henry. Many pain doctors are simply leaving the business due to stigma and fear. Dr. Henry has refused to abandon his patients, even though the crooked government has likely harassed him like they do every good pain doctor. Dr. Henry’s patients need to fight for their right for excellent pain care- he’s the smartest, most precise, and most compassionate doctor I’ve ever known. His procedure area is comfortable and state of the art. I recommend all of those who suffer from severe and intractable pain get involved in advocacy before they lose their rights to quality pain care!
    Amy K. — Nov 26, 2020
    About Dr. Jimmy Henry, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548483670
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Good Samaritan Hosp-Johns Hopkins U
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern University Women's Medical College
    Undergraduate School

