Overview of Dr. Jimmy Huebert, MD

Dr. Jimmy Huebert, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tualatin, OR. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.