Dr. Jimmy Khandalavala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jimmy Khandalavala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St. John's Medical College and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.
Obstetrix Medical Group of Nebraska7710 Mercy Rd, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 398-5908
Alegent Creighton Women's Health 87th and Center2723 S 87th St, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 393-2700
Alegent Creighton Women's Health Millard5005 S 153rd St, Omaha, NE 68137 Directions (402) 393-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Iowa
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Talk about a class act! Dr. Khandalavala was extremely thorough during my appointment and attentive. His bedside manner is awesome!!! I would definitely recommend Dr. Khandalavala to anyone who wants excellent care!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Southmead Hospital
- Creighton University Medical Center
- St. John's Medical College
Dr. Khandalavala has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khandalavala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Khandalavala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khandalavala.
