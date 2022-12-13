Overview of Dr. Jimmy Khandalavala, MD

Dr. Jimmy Khandalavala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from St. John's Medical College and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy.



Dr. Khandalavala works at CHI Health Clinic in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Abnormal Uterine Bleeding and Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.