Dr. Jimmy Levine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital, M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital and St. Francis Regional Medical Center.
Pediatric Clinic3001 Broadway St NE Ste 500, Minneapolis, MN 55413 Directions (612) 871-1145
MNGI Digestive Health1185 Town Centre Dr Ste 200, Saint Paul, MN 55123 Directions (612) 871-1145
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
- M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- St. Francis Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Levine listens intently and allows you to openly share your medical concerns. He takes additional time to explain every detail of your healthcare needs. My favorite thing about Dr. Levine is his ability to allow the patient to share their VOICE freely and his vast expertise in Gastroenterology.
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- YALE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine works at
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.