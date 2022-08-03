Overview

Dr. Jimmy Locklear, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.



Dr. Locklear works at WakeMed Heart and Vascular Physicians in Raleigh, NC with other offices in Cary, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.