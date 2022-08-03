Dr. Jimmy Locklear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locklear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Locklear, MD
Dr. Jimmy Locklear, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
Wakemed Heart & Vascular -3000 New Bern Ave Ste G100, Raleigh, NC 27610 Directions (919) 231-6132
Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine - Cary200 Ashville Ave Ste 10, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 231-8253
Wake Ear Nose and Throat Specialists Pllc600 New Waverly Pl Ste 201, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 350-2580
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
I have a great deal of respect for Dr. Locklear personally and professionally. He has been my cardiologist for over a decade and I have always been very satisfied with his knowledge, advice, and professionalism. I cannot be happier having him as my cardiologist. Dr. Khorram
About Dr. Jimmy Locklear, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1518965979
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
