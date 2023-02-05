Dr. Jimmy Mali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Mali, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia University.
Emergeortho PA120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-5255Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clayton2076 NC Highway 42 W Ste 300, Clayton, NC 27520 Directions (919) 763-1050
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
The wait was minimal Dr. Mail explained the procedure with exquisite detail, and walked me through the steps as they occurred
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- West Virginia University
- West Virginia University
Dr. Mali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mali accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mali has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
129 patients have reviewed Dr. Mali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.