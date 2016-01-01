Overview

Dr. Jimmy Peebles, DO is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Peebles works at Augusta University in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

