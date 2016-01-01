See All Pediatricians in Lake Elsinore, CA
Dr. Jimmy Hoang Phan, MD

Pediatrics
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jimmy Hoang Phan, MD

Dr. Jimmy Hoang Phan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lake Elsinore, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hoang Phan works at Health Scan Imaging in Lake Elsinore, CA with other offices in Corona, CA.

Dr. Hoang Phan's Office Locations

    Health Scan Imaging
    425 Diamond Dr Ste 103, Lake Elsinore, CA 92530
(951) 981-3122
    Tarin Medical Corp.
    900 S Main St Ste 108, Corona, CA 92882
(951) 734-5450

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    About Dr. Jimmy Hoang Phan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 11 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770928962
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hoang Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hoang Phan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hoang Phan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hoang Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hoang Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

