Dr. Jimmy Ruiz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Ruiz works at OB/GYN Faculty Associates of Abington in Abington, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.