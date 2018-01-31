Dr. Jimmy Schmidt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmidt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jimmy Schmidt, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
-
1
Jimmy D. Schmidt M.D. P.A.918 Peakwood Dr, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 444-1288
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schmidt is brilliant, takes on challenging cases, researches thoroughly, and is relentless in his pursuit of diagnosis and cure. He is kind, professional, exceedingly well educated and well respected in his field. Highly recommend Dr. Schmidt, one of the best!
About Dr. Jimmy Schmidt, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1033194287
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- City Memphis Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt works at
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods.