Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD
Overview of Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD
Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Sung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sung's Office Locations
-
1
Medical Oncology/Solid Tumor Program170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions (212) 305-2500
-
2
Jimmy C. Sung MD Pllc65 Broadway Ste 1701, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 452-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sung?
I've been a patient of Dr. Sung's for more than 3 years. He was recommended to me because my dermatologist caused my eyes look uneven after another procedure. I've had several procedures with Dr. Sung (laser resurfacing, vampire facial/PRP, etc.) and every time I leave his office, I receive so many compliments on my skin. He takes his time with each patient to understand their needs or concerns. His bedside manner is amazing. He also has like 400 degrees, is perfect surgical age, and is so kind. He is always professional, but also extremely approachable and his team at the office are so amazing. They always follow up after I've had a procedure to make sure I'm pleased with the results, but also feeling good. There is no other doctor I would recommend for plastic surgery, enhancements or the skin.
About Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1831348259
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sung works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.