See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (37)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD

Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. 

Dr. Sung works at NewYork Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Sung's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Oncology/Solid Tumor Program
    170 William St, New York, NY 10038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-2500
  2. 2
    Jimmy C. Sung MD Pllc
    65 Broadway Ste 1701, New York, NY 10006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 452-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Breast Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia
Bedsores
Breast Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Sung?

Dec 12, 2019
I've been a patient of Dr. Sung's for more than 3 years. He was recommended to me because my dermatologist caused my eyes look uneven after another procedure. I've had several procedures with Dr. Sung (laser resurfacing, vampire facial/PRP, etc.) and every time I leave his office, I receive so many compliments on my skin. He takes his time with each patient to understand their needs or concerns. His bedside manner is amazing. He also has like 400 degrees, is perfect surgical age, and is so kind. He is always professional, but also extremely approachable and his team at the office are so amazing. They always follow up after I've had a procedure to make sure I'm pleased with the results, but also feeling good. There is no other doctor I would recommend for plastic surgery, enhancements or the skin.
Lauren Weiner — Dec 12, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sung to family and friends

Dr. Sung's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Sung

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD.

About Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1831348259
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sung works at NewYork Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sung’s profile.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Jimmy Sung, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.