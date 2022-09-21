Dr. Jimmy Tran, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Tran, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jimmy Tran, DO
Dr. Jimmy Tran, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Lincoln Memorial University De Busk College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran's Office Locations
-
1
Mid-south Internal Medicine Specialists PC7550 Wolf River Blvd Ste 102, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 767-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tran?
I thought long and hard about leaving this review because I want to keep my doctor ALL TO MYSELF (don't start flooding this office). When I saw these reviews, I had to set the record straight. Dr. Tran is the TRUTH. He is thorough and most definitely a systems thinker. He ordered a battery of tests for me and put the puzzle pieces together to get a holistic understanding of my healthcare needs. I am no longer taking as many medications and feeling better than I've felt in years. This doctor is going to be real and brutally honest with you about your health and he's going to help you if you allow it. If you're looking for a doctor that speaks truth with mercy; look no further!
About Dr. Jimmy Tran, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 7 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1427411644
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Med Memphis Tn
- Lincoln Memorial University De Busk College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Memphis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tran works at
Dr. Tran speaks Vietnamese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.