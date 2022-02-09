Dr. Jimmy Waldrop, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldrop is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jimmy Waldrop, MD
Overview of Dr. Jimmy Waldrop, MD
Dr. Jimmy Waldrop, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Waldrop's Office Locations
Erlanger East1751 Gunbarrel Rd Ste G11, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 756-7134
Erlanger Medical Mall979 E 3rd St Ste C920, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 756-7134
Plastic Surgery Group901 Riverfront Pkwy Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37402 Directions (423) 756-7134
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Waldrop did an amazing job on my breast reduction. It was for medical reasons however I’m very happy with the looks of my newer and smaller breast. Not only has it help with my medical reasons but it has improved my self esteem tremendously. His staff is very pleasant and his nurse Heather was helpful. If I had to add a negative it would be that I wished I was told I needed to purchase a sports/surgical bra before my surgery instead of after. I would definitely recommend Dr Waldrop.
About Dr. Jimmy Waldrop, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1346361433
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine Chattanooga
- Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Kennesaw State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Waldrop has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Waldrop accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Waldrop has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Waldrop has seen patients for Skin Grafts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldrop on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldrop. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldrop.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldrop, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldrop appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.