Internal Medicine
Overview of Dr. Jimmy Yue, DO

Dr. Jimmy Yue, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They completed their residency with Kaiser Fndn Hospital Los Angeles|Kaiser Permanente Southern Ca

Dr. Yue works at Alhambra Family Medical Center in Alhambra, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Yue's Office Locations

  1
    Alhambra Family Medical Center
    1336 W Valley Blvd Ste A, Alhambra, CA 91803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 281-2232

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hepatitis B - Immune Response

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jimmy Yue, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1932128618
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Fndn Hospital Los Angeles|Kaiser Permanente Southern Ca
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jimmy Yue, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yue has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yue works at Alhambra Family Medical Center in Alhambra, CA. View the full address on Dr. Yue’s profile.

    Dr. Yue speaks Cantonese and Chinese.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Yue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yue.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

