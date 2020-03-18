Dr. Jin-Hong Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jin-Hong Park, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fauquier Hospital, UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Associates7915 Lake Manassas Dr Ste 302, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (571) 248-0653
Gastroenterology Associates8640 Sudley Rd Ste 201, Manassas, VA 20110 Directions (703) 368-6819
Gastroenterology Associates;170 W Shirley Ave, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-2470
Gastroenterology Associates PC402 HOSPITAL DR, Warrenton, VA 20186 Directions (540) 347-2470
- Fauquier Hospital
- UVA Haymarket Medical Center
- Uva Prince William Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Caring, considerate, knowledgeable, takes time to explain and listen. Highly recommend this doctor.
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German and Korean
- 1225033038
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- George Washington School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park speaks German and Korean.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.