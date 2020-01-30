Overview of Dr. Jin Lim, MD

Dr. Jin Lim, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gainesville, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with UVA Haymarket Medical Center and Uva Prince William Medical Center.



Dr. Lim works at Ear, Nose & Throat Associates, PC in Gainesville, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.