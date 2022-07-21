Dr. Se Jin Oh, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jin Oh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Se Jin Oh, DDS
Overview
Dr. Se Jin Oh, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Charleston, IL.
Dr. Jin Oh works at
Locations
mycharlestondentist com826 W Lincoln Ave Ste B, Charleston, IL 61920 Directions (217) 393-9303
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor Very welcoming Very knowledgeable Great bed side manners
About Dr. Se Jin Oh, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Male
Dr. Jin Oh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jin Oh accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jin Oh using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jin Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jin Oh works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Jin Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jin Oh.
