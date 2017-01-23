Dr. Jin Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jin Park, MD
Overview
Dr. Jin Park, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center.
Locations
-
1
Inova Children's Hospital Electrophysiology - Fairfax8500 Executive Park Ave Ste 110, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 573-4856
-
2
Children's National Hospital111 Michigan Ave NW, Washington, DC 20010 Directions (202) 476-2140
- 3 7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 155, Gainesville, VA 20155 Directions (202) 476-2020
-
4
Fredericksburg1300 Hospital Dr Ste 201, Fredericksburg, VA 22401 Directions (571) 226-8380
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I got 3 opinions for a PDA problem with my son. He was the only one who was right. Plus, he was the kindest and most personable. We saw him for approximately 5 years.
About Dr. Jin Park, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Korean
- 1306824909
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Pediatric Cardiology
Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park speaks Arabic and Korean.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.