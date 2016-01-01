Dr. Xu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jin Xu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jin Xu, MD
Dr. Jin Xu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from ANHUI MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu's Office Locations
- 1 14022 Beech Ave Ste 2A, Flushing, NY 11355 Directions (347) 506-0512
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jin Xu, MD
- Psychiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1760472310
Education & Certifications
- ANHUI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Xu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Xu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Xu speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Xu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Xu.
