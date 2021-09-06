Overview

Dr. Jin Zhang, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Zhang works at Healthneed Medical Urgent Care in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.