Overview of Dr. Jina Miller, MD

Dr. Jina Miller, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with La State University School Of Med



Dr. Miller works at WK Pierremont Associates in Internal Medicine in Shreveport, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.