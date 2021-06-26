Overview of Dr. Jinahn Kim, MD

Dr. Jinahn Kim, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Yonsei U, Seoul and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital and Northside Hospital Gwinnett.



Dr. Kim works at JK Internal Medicine/grtrcs PC in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Osteoporosis and Diabetic Polyneuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.