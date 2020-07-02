See All Family Doctors in Bothell, WA
Dr. Jinat Parveen, MD

Family Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jinat Parveen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Sir Salimullah Medical College - Bangladesh and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.

Dr. Parveen works at EvergreenHealth Primary Care - Canyon Park in Bothell, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Canyon Park Primary Care
    1909 214th St SE Ste 110, Bothell, WA 98021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 488-4988
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Cough
Fibromyalgia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Cough
Fibromyalgia

Treatment frequency



Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 02, 2020
    Dr. Parveen is the best doctor I've ever had. She is caring, very knowledgeable and wise beyond her years. I thank God for finding her.
    About Dr. Jinat Parveen, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1497054811
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences - Fort Smith, AR
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Sir Salimullah Medical College - Bangladesh
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jinat Parveen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parveen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parveen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parveen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parveen works at EvergreenHealth Primary Care - Canyon Park in Bothell, WA. View the full address on Dr. Parveen’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Parveen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parveen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parveen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parveen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

