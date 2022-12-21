Dr. Jinesh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jinesh Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jinesh Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Webster, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake and Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
Bay Area Heart450 Blossom St Ste D, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (832) 281-7734Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Boon-Chapman
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Community Health Choice
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Superior HealthPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jinesh Shah was very thorough in explaining why I was having palpitations and put my mind to ease, the office staff is very friendly!
About Dr. Jinesh Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1194161299
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Scott and White - Temple, Texas
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
