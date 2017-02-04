Dr. Jinfeng Guo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jinfeng Guo, MD
Dr. Jinfeng Guo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from shanghai first medical college and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Gastro Health - Edmonds21600 Highway 99 Ste 260, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 744-2650
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- TriWest Champus
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Guo makes what seems to be a rather unpleasant experience (colonoscopy) into something that is educational and not uncomfortable. He is skilled, definitive, and cheerful all at the same time. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Jinfeng Guo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- St Joseph Mercy Hospital
- U Mi Hosp|University Mi Hospital
- shanghai first medical college
Dr. Guo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guo has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guo speaks Chinese.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Guo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.