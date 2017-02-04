Overview

Dr. Jinfeng Guo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from shanghai first medical college and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. Guo works at Gastro Health - Edmonds in Edmonds, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.