Dr. Jing Chen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Tulane Multispecialty Clinic Downtown275 Lasalle St # 11, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5030
- Tulane Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Tulane University School Of Med
- JIANGXI MEDICAL COLLEGE / KIANGSI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Nephrology
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
