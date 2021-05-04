Dr. Jing Dong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jing Dong, MD
Overview of Dr. Jing Dong, MD
Dr. Jing Dong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Dr. Dong's Office Locations
The Georgia Center for Sight651 S Milledge Ave, Athens, GA 30605 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Center for Sight1110 Commerce Dr Ste 112, Greensboro, GA 30642 Directions (706) 387-5656
Georgia Center for Sight5 S Mcintosh St, Elberton, GA 30635 Directions (706) 389-3440
Georgia Center for Sight355 Clear Creek Pkwy Ste 1005, Lavonia, GA 30553 Directions (706) 356-0575Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
No problem with Dr. Dong, but a problem with his office staff. When they are contacted by a pharmacy for verification of a prescription refill, they never get back to the pharmacy. I always end up having to call Dr. Dong's office myself to get a response. This has happened time after time.
About Dr. Jing Dong, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1356341119
Education & Certifications
- Kentucky Lions Eye Center
- University Louisville School Of Med
- University of Louisville Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Nankai University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dong accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dong has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dong speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Dong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.