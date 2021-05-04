Overview of Dr. Jing Dong, MD

Dr. Jing Dong, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.



Dr. Dong works at Georgia Center For Sight, Athens, GA in Athens, GA with other offices in Greensboro, GA, Elberton, GA and Lavonia, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.