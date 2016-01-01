Dr. Jing Wong Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jing Wong Harris, MD
Dr. Jing Wong Harris, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Xavier University of Louisiana and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Leli Matthews MD2890 Delk Rd Se, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 955-8620
Pretty Faces Atlanta690 Miami Cir NE Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (678) 650-2009
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Family Medicine
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1285865113
- Xavier University of Louisiana
- Family Practice
Dr. Wong Harris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong Harris accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong Harris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong Harris.
