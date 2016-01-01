See All Ophthalmologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Jing Jin, MD

Ophthalmology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jing Jin, MD

Dr. Jing Jin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER / PROGRAM OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Jin works at Nemours Physicians Associates in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nemours Physicians Associates
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 416-4441

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Exotropia
Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Exotropia

Farsightedness
Astigmatism
Exotropia
Esotropia
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Visual Field Defects
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Black Eye
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chorioretinitis
Color Blindness
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Cornea Surgery
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Entropion
Excision of Chalazion
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea
Exophoria
Extraocular Muscle Surgery
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Headache
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hyphema
Hypotropia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Juvenile Macular Degeneration
Keratitis
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye
Marfan Syndrome
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Night Blindness
Ocular Hypertension
Orbital Cellulitis
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinoblastoma
Strabismus Surgery
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    About Dr. Jing Jin, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1629160502
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital|Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
    • Duke University Hospital
    • Duke University Hospital
    • CATHOLIC MEDICAL CENTER / PROGRAM OF RADIOGRAPHY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jing Jin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jin works at Nemours Physicians Associates in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Jin’s profile.

    Dr. Jin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

